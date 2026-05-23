Helping Californians Find Opportunity Through Community Support

Published: May 22, 2026

For many, looking for a job can seem like an impossible task. Attempting to find a job while navigating a new language, a new culture, or unfamiliar systems is even more overwhelming.

Through partnerships with community organizations like Asian Resources, Inc. (ARI), the Employment Development Department (EDD) helps connect job seekers with critical EDD programs like unemployment and Paid Family Leave, workforce resources, and supportive services designed to support Californians when they need it the most.

Nobody knows this better than the team working at ARI, which has multiple service sites throughout California. ARI staff strive to offer valuable guidance and support for individuals in the local Asian American and Pacific Islander community during their journey towards meaningful employment in a challenging and ever-changing job market.

Akenesa Luluga, Sacramento Site Director for ARI, experienced the positive impact of this assistance first-hand, as she personally used the services of ARI when she immigrated to America.

“A lot of people in the AAPI community don’t want to ask for support, because a lot of us were taught ‘figure it out, don’t ask for support,’” says Luluga.

Every day, the ARI staff offers a variety of services to assist the local AAPI community in achieving their individual employment goals. For over 40 years, ARI has kept its doors open to all individuals in the Sacramento area who have come looking for assistance. As an affiliate of America’s Job Center of California, their services available include job training, job placement, and skill improvement to stay employed while promoting to different levels. ARI also offers English literacy classes, in several different languages, with programs that teach digital literacy and money management.

ARI not only offers employment assistance, but they also help individuals apply for programs and services such as Covered CaliforniaTM, Medi-Cal, CalFresh, citizenship process assistance, low-income utility programs, and housing resources. Many staff come from the same communities they assist, so they understand the experiences and cultures of the people they serve. Several have used similar programs and care deeply about providing services that support and empower the people of their community.

“These services are here to advocate for and help them get to the next step, so their hard work can pay off,” said Luluga.

Rejie Baloyos, Executive Director of ARI, echoes that belief. He emphasizes that ARI’s Language Access and Support program is one of the organization’s most meaningful and distinctive offerings. Many of the young people who turn to them arrive with limited English skills, and the organization’s multilingual staff can guide them in the languages they feel most comfortable speaking. Baloyos is also proud that ARI extends its employment services to some of California’s youngest workers, ensuring they, too, have the support they need to get started on their career paths.

“One of our greatest strengths is the youth development program,” said Baloyos. “I believe that every young individual should be given a chance so that they can find gainful employment. It is a tough world out there, and that’s where our commitment is.”

With a rich history and a dedicated team who truly understands the community’s needs and challenges, ARI continues to be a strong EDD partner and cornerstone of support for California’s AAPI community.

Partnerships between EDD and community organizations like ARI help expand access to meaningful support for Californians across the state. Together, they are helping people overcome barriers, build stability, and create new opportunities for themselves and their families.

For more information, visit the America’s Job Center of California nearest you.