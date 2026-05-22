California’s April Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 5.3%

Important Note: The employment data for the month of April 2026 comes from the survey week that included April 12. The release date for May 2026 data is scheduled for release on June 19. SACRAMENTO — California’s unemployment rate stayed at 5.3 percent1 in April 2026, matching the rate from the previous month. The State lost 3,300 nonfarm payroll jobs2 in April 2026, according to recent data released by the Employment Development Department (EDD) coming from two separate surveys. Total nonfarm employment for March was revised up (+8,800) to a total gain of 37,500 jobs for the month. California's Labor Market, by the Numbers... California has added 97,200 jobs since the beginning of 2026, which averages out to 24,300 jobs per month.

April’s number of unemployed Californians (-7,500 for the month) marks the sixth consecutive month of declines, totaling 51,400 persons over that timeframe.

Four of California's 11 industry sectors gained jobs in April, led once again by gains in Private Education & Health Services (+11,500) with above-average gains being seen in Offices of Dentists, Home Health Care Services, Nursing Care Facilities, and Individual and Family Services as California’s population continues to age.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+3,000) moved against trend and showed gains thanks to increased employment in Building Materials and Garden Equipment Supply Dealers, Gas Stations and Fuel Dealers, and Truck Transportation despite rising gas prices.

Information (-7,400) suffered the largest month-over loss for the State as declines were experienced in Publishing Industries as well as with Broadcasting and Computing Infrastructure Providers, Data Processing, Web Hosting, and Related Services. Software Publishers has declined to its lowest employment level since before the COVID-19 pandemic. 1. The unemployment rate comes from a separate federal survey of 4,400 California households.

2. The nonfarm payroll job numbers come from a federal survey of 80,000 California businesses. Data Trends about Jobs in the Economy Total Nonfarm Payroll Jobs (Comes from a monthly survey of approximately 80,000 California businesses – seasonally adjusted) Month-over – Total nonfarm jobs in California’s 11 major industries amounted to 18,159,700 in April – a loss of 3,300 from March. This followed March’s upward revision of 8,800 jobs, resulting in a month-over March gain of 37,500 jobs.

– Total nonfarm jobs in California’s 11 major industries amounted to 18,159,700 in April – a loss of 3,300 from March. This followed March’s upward revision of 8,800 jobs, resulting in a month-over March gain of 37,500 jobs. Year-over – Total nonfarm jobs increased by 101,500 (0.56 percent increase) from April 2025 to April 2026 compared to the U.S. year-over gain of 251,000 jobs (0.16 percent increase).

Major Industries Month-over Change

(Mar. 2026 - Apr. 2026) Year-over Change

(Apr. 2025 - Apr. 2026) Total Payroll Jobs

as of Apr. 2026 Private Education and Health Services +11,500 +151,300 3,596,700 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities +3,000 -2,300 3,058,700 Government +2,000 -35,700 2,677,600 Leisure and Hospitality +400 +31,800 2,047,300 Mining and Logging -100 +200 18,400 Other Services -500 +11,500 605,900 Construction -700 -14,500 887,200 Manufacturing -2,300 -17,000 1,207,200 Financial Activities -3,300 -6,900 788,300 Professional and Business Services -5,900 -1,300 2,758,300 Information -7,400 -15,600 514,100 Total Farm Jobs – The number of jobs in the agriculture industry decreased from March by 3,300 to a total of 409,800 jobs in April. The agriculture industry had 16,100 more farm jobs in April 2026 than it did in April 2025. Data Trends about Workers in the Economy Employment and Unemployment in California (Based on a monthly federal survey of 4,400 California households which focuses on workers in the economy) Employed – The number of Californians employed in April was 18,674,300, a decrease of 42,500 from March and down 41,100 compared to April of last year.

– The number of Californians employed in April was 18,674,300, a decrease of 42,500 from March and down 41,100 compared to April of last year. Unemployed – The number of unemployed Californians was 1,045,900 in April, a decrease of 7,500 from March and a decrease of 31,100 from April 2025. Data Trends Accordion Panel California Labor Force Month-over Change (Mar. 2026 – Apr. 2026) Year-over Change (Apr. 2025 – Apr. 2026) * Civilian Labor Force (19,720,100) -50,100 -72,300 Total Civilian Employment (18,674,300) -42,500 -41,100 Unemployment (1,045,600) -7,500 -31,100 * Labor force by place of residence, including workers involved in trade disputes. Unemployment Insurance Claims (Not Seasonally Adjusted) The following data is from a sample week that includes the 19th of each month: In related data that figures into the State’s unemployment rate, there were 364,095 people certifying for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits during the April 2026 sample week. That compares to 390,953 people in March and 402,004 people in April 2025. Concurrently, 37,944 initial claims were processed in the April 2026 sample week, which was a month-over decrease of 33 claims from March and a year-over decrease of 4,278 claims from April 2025. California Unemployment Insurance Claims Month-over Change (Mar. 2026 – Apr. 2026) Year-over Change (Apr. 2025 – Apr. 2026) UI Recipients (364,095) -26,858 -37,909 New UI Claims (37,944) -33 -4,278 MONTHLY LABOR FORCE DATA FOR COUNTIES

April 2026 (Preliminary); 2025 Benchmark

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED COUNTY LABOR FORCE EMPLOYMENT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE STATE TOTAL 19,532,800 18,565,500 967,300 5.0% ALAMEDA 856,300 821,400 34,900 4.1% ALPINE 550 510 40 6.9% AMADOR 15,030 14,230 800 5.3% BUTTE 90,200 85,200 5,100 5.6% CALAVERAS 17,430 16,420 1,010 5.8% COLUSA 11,650 10,080 1,570 13.5% CONTRA COSTA 574,800 550,600 24,200 4.2% DEL NORTE 9,270 8,720 560 6.0% EL DORADO 89,800 85,700 4,100 4.6% FRESNO 476,700 437,700 39,000 8.2% GLENN 11,740 10,950 790 6.7% HUMBOLDT 59,900 57,100 2,900 4.8% IMPERIAL 72,500 60,500 12,000 16.5% INYO 8,270 7,920 350 4.2% KERN 408,100 372,600 35,500 8.7% KINGS 59,300 54,000 5,300 8.9% LAKE 26,360 24,600 1,760 6.7% LASSEN 8,050 7,530 520 6.4% LOS ANGELES 5,021,900 4,762,800 259,100 5.2% MADERA 70,500 65,100 5,400 7.7% MARIN 122,500 117,900 4,500 3.7% MARIPOSA 7,090 6,660 420 6.0% MENDOCINO 36,390 34,500 1,890 5.2% MERCED 123,000 111,200 11,800 9.6% MODOC 3,070 2,860 220 7.0% MONO 8,970 8,690 290 3.2% MONTEREY 222,900 206,900 16,000 7.2% NAPA 73,200 70,300 2,900 4.0% NEVADA 46,720 44,630 2,100 4.5% ORANGE 1,605,600 1,546,600 59,000 3.7% PLACER 207,800 199,800 8,000 3.9% PLUMAS 7,410 6,840 570 7.6% RIVERSIDE 1,186,800 1,128,400 58,400 4.9% SACRAMENTO 781,800 746,400 35,300 4.5% SAN BENITO 34,300 32,200 2,100 6.2% SAN BERNARDINO 1,026,900 977,600 49,200 4.8% SAN DIEGO 1,654,800 1,587,000 67,800 4.1% SAN FRANCISCO 498,000 480,400 17,600 3.5% SAN JOAQUIN 370,800 348,100 22,600 6.1% SAN LUIS OBISPO 131,700 126,400 5,200 4.0% SAN MATEO 407,600 393,900 13,600 3.3% SANTA BARBARA 223,600 214,500 9,200 4.1% SANTA CLARA 1,025,400 987,900 37,500 3.7% SANTA CRUZ 136,200 127,700 8,400 6.2% SHASTA 81,200 77,200 4,000 5.0% SIERRA 1,350 1,270 70 5.5% SISKIYOU 16,140 14,960 1,170 7.3% SOLANO 217,900 207,500 10,300 4.7% SONOMA 244,600 234,800 9,800 4.0% STANISLAUS 252,500 235,400 17,100 6.8% SUTTER 46,100 42,100 4,000 8.6% TEHAMA 27,150 25,590 1,560 5.8% TRINITY 5,480 5,170 310 5.6% TULARE 219,200 196,800 22,300 10.2% TUOLUMNE 21,620 20,490 1,130 5.2% VENTURA 420,700 403,100 17,600 4.2% YOLO 112,100 106,100 5,900 5.3% YUBA 36,000 33,700 2,300 6.4%

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