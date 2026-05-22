Unemployment Customers Can Now Get Claim Information Through Chat

Published: May 21, 2026

Great news! This month, unemployment customers can now use our chatbot to get more information on their claims. The EDD chatbot gives customers faster and easier access to their unemployment claim information. Since May 8, 2026, customers have used the chatbot more than 25,000 times to get help and find information. Nearly 18,000 of those interactions were fully resolved through self-service, helping customers get answers fast without needing to chat with a live agent.

New Chatbot Feature Provides Secure, Personalized Updates

The chatbot provides secure, personalized updates on your:

Claim status

Payment details

Eligibility information

Users can view information for claims filed within the past three years. The chatbot offers more certification details along with guided follow-up prompts to help users better understand their claim and next steps.

To access the chatbot:

Login to myEDD and select UI Online. Select the Help icon to get started.

More Languages Means More Customers Get Support

To better serve you, our customers, the chatbot is available in California’s top eight spoken languages. Along with English and Spanish, it’s available in:

Armenian

Chinese (Simplified and Traditional)

Korean

Tagalog

Vietnamese

This reflects our ongoing commitment to improving access to information and making it easier for customers to get what they need in their preferred language — without needing to call EDD or follow up further.

Remember, you can use the chatbot at any time by selecting the Help button on the bottom-right corner of any EDD webpage. When you start a chat, pick your preferred language from the language menu in the blue bar. The chatbot will switch automatically and help you in that language.





Helping You Access Benefits and Stay Informed

This is just one of the many improvements we have been making for unemployment customers. In July 2025, we launched the option for unemployment customers to chat with a live agent online! A faster, easier way to get support through our online myEDD service, without having to call us.

The chat feature is designed to:

Help you get answers more quickly.

Provide support in your preferred language.

Deliver consistent, reliable service.

Give you a simple way to share feedback through a short post-chat survey so we can continue improving.

In April, we made it easier to certify for unemployment benefits online with new simplified questions, instructions, and guidance — all based on customer feedback and research. In the same month, we made it faster and easier for you to stay on top of your unemployment claim.

These improvements are part of our ongoing work to make it easier, faster, and more reliable for you to access the support you need and stay informed about your benefits.