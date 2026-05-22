Scheduled Systems Outage Memorial Day Weekend

There is a scheduled systems outage on Memorial Day weekend from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

All online Judiciary services will be down during this period, which overlaps with the regularly scheduled JEFS and eCourt Kōkua maintenance window. During the outage, Judiciary online services including JEFS, eCourt Kōkua, eTraffic, and eJury will be unavailable, as well as phone-based services such as eTraffic and Jury.

The Judiciary internet site will remain available, but links to the services listed above will not function.

If unexpected delays occur, updated information will be posted here on the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website. If issues arise, some Judiciary systems and services could remain offline throughout the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25, so please plan accordingly.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.