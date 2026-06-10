Bernard Lee Elevated to Circuit Court; Kennedy Joins District Court Bench

Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens administers the oath of office to Circuit Court Judge Annalisa M. Bernard Lee (left) and District Court Judge Andrew Michael Kennedy (right).

Judge Annalisa Bernard Lee was sworn in as a Circuit Court Judge for the Second Circuit (Island of Maui), and Andrew Michael Kennedy was sworn in as a District Court Judge for the Third Circuit (Island of Hawaiʻi) during separate ceremonies held in May.

Bernard Lee, who has served as a District Court Judge since October 2023, took the oath of office for her new position on May 29 at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku before an audience of family, friends, colleagues, and community members.

“Seeing someone who was born and raised on Maui ascend to the Circuit Court bench should be a source of pride for the entire Maui community,” Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens said of Judge Bernard Lee.

Kennedy was sworn in on May 15 at the Keahuolū Courthouse in Kailua-Kona, where family, friends, and colleagues gathered to witness the ceremony.

Justice Sabrina S. McKenna, who nominated Kennedy while serving as Acting Chief Justice, praised his background and service.

“I decided to nominate Judge Kennedy because of his background, his experience, his temperament, his character, as well as his demonstrated commitment to social justice, and his service to the community,” McKenna said.

Chief Justice Devens administered the oath of office for both judges.

Judge Annalisa M. Bernard Lee was previously Judge of the District Court of the Second Circuit (Maui County). Prior to her appointment to the District Court, Judge Bernard Lee was a litigation associate at the law firm Wong Leong Cuccia specializing in criminal and family law. She also served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for the County of Maui for five years, and as a deputy public defender for ten years on both Maui and Oʻahu. Judge Bernard Lee received her law degree from the University of Hawaiʻi, William S. Richardson School of Law in 2004, and was a law clerk to the Honorable Michael A. Town (ret.) and Honorable Derrick H.M. Chan (ret.) before being admitted to the bar in 2005.

Judge Andrew Michael Kennedy was a partner with the Kailua-Kona law firm of Schlueter, Kwiat & Kennedy, where he’s worked since 2018. Prior to that, he served as a Deputy Public Defender with the Department of the Public Defender in Kealakekua, as an associate with the law firm of June & Vasser in Kona, and as an attorney in New York and New Hampshire. He is a past president of the West Hawaiʻi Bar Association and currently serves as HSBA’s West Hawaiʻi Director. Kennedy is also a member of the United States District Court for the District of Hawaiʻi Criminal Justice Act Panel, a member of the Hawaiʻi Criminal Law Jury Instructions Committee, HSBA’s Diversity Equality and Access to Law Committee, and the Task Force of the Hawaiʻi Correctional Oversight Commission. Kennedy earned his law degree from Suffolk University School of Law in 2002 and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi Bar in 2012.

Bernard Lee will serve a ten-year term, while Kennedy will serve a six-year term.