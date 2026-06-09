Miniseries Screening: All the Things I Leave You (Patawid)

The Friends of the Judiciary History Center of Hawaiʻi invite you to attend the screening of a new 6-part miniseries, All The Things I Leave You (Patawid), featuring a special talk story with showrunner and Maui attorney, Lance D. Collins.

REGISTER: https://all-the-things-i-leave-you.eventbrite.com

🗓️ Sat, June 27, 2026

⏰ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (HST)

📍 Ali‘iōlani Hale, Judiciary History Center’s Theater

🏛️ Seating is limited, RSVP required

🗣️ Presented in Ilokano with English subtitles provided

🍱 Ticket purchases cover the cost of a bento lunch to enjoy during intermission (no refunds)

CLICK HERE TO WATCH TRAILER

Series Synopsis: At a family-run restaurant in Ilocos, Jorge, a privileged young man, is forced to work alongside Kiko, a street-smart newcomer hired by Jorge’s grandfather, Tino, a retired sakada. When Tino suddenly dies, the two discover a hidden cigar box filled with unsent letters and photographs that reveal a decades-old love story between Tino and his best friend, Bong—a bond shaped by migration and sacrifice. As Jorge and Kiko piece together this lost history, their own relationship begins to shift. Set across generations and rooted in Ilokano culture, the series is a quiet exploration of class struggles, love, and the legacies we inherit and choose to carry forward.

Title Note: Patawid in Ilokano refers to something that is passed on like a legacy, inheritance, bequest or cultural inheritance handed down to the next generation.

REGISTER: https://all-the-things-i-leave-you.eventbrite.com

Agenda

10:00 to 10:15 AM: Doors open, Welcome

10:15 AM to 12:00 PM: Part I (Episodes 1-4)

12:00 to 12:30 PM: Bento Lunch

12:30 to 1:25 PM: Part II (Episodes 5-6)

1:25 to 1:45 PM: Talk story with Lance

2:00 PM: Pau

Disclaimer: While the Judiciary History Center provides a venue for diverse discussion, the speakers’ remarks do not represent opinions of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary.