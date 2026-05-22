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NELSON MULLINS, PARTNER FACE $2B CLAIMS OVER ALLEGED DIVORCE CONFLICTS

Two former wives of brothers from a wealthy Florida family are seeking more than $2 billion combined in two lawsuits against Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and one of its equity partners, alleging the attorney and his prior firm played a role in estate planning and asset protection work that harmed the women’s financial interests before and during their divorces.

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NELSON MULLINS, PARTNER FACE $2B CLAIMS OVER ALLEGED DIVORCE CONFLICTS

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