Weekly Traffic Update: May 22, 2026

City celebrates the completion of the Maple Lane Improvements project

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the completion of the Maple Lane Improvements project. Next week, contractors will finish final line striping work on 19th Street.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community as we work hard to bring these much needed improvements to Maple Lane.

E 25th Terrace to close between Haskell Ave. and Harper Street for CIPP storm sewer work

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, City contractors will close E 25th Terrace in both directions between Haskell Ave. and Harper Street for cured-in-place piping (CIPP) storm sewer rehabilitation work.

This closure will end by mid-afternoon on the same day, Tuesday, May 26.

Tennessee Street lane closure for CIPP storm sewer work

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, City contractors will close one southbound lane on 7th Street for cured-in-place piping (CIPP) work.

This closure will end in the early afternoon on the same day, Wednesday, May 27.

Sections of East Eighth and New Hampshire streets to close for Busker Festival

Beginning at noon on Friday, May 22, sections of 8th Street and New Hampshire Street will be closed for the Lawrence Busker Festival.

These closure areas include:

8th Street (between Massachusetts Street and the alley between New Hampshire and Rhode Island)

New Hampshire Street (halfway between E 8th Street and E 9th Street)

8th Street (between Vermont Street and Massachusetts Street)

These closures will be in place through noon on Monday, May 25.

10th Street to close between Massachusetts Street and New Hampshire Street for Art Tougeau Block Party

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 10th Street will close between Massachusetts Street and New Hampshire Street for the Art Tougeau Block Party.

This closure will end at 11 p.m. on the same day, Friday, May 22.

New Hampshire Street to close in front of the Lawrence Arts Center to for organization of Art Tougeau parade

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, the 900 Block of New Hampshire Street between 9th Street and the south entrance of the parking garage before 10th Street will be closed for the Art Tougeau parade.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will travel south on New Hampshire Street to 11th Street, turn west onto 11th Street and head north on Massachusetts Street to 7th Street where it will turn east on 7th Street and at New Hampshire Street heads back south to the Lawrence Arts Center.

This closure will end at 3 p.m. on the same day.

Traffic Safety Moment | Leading Pedestrian Intervals

What is a Leading Pedestrian Interval? A Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI) is a traffic signal feature that gives pedestrians a 3 to 7 second head start to enter a crosswalk before parallel vehicle traffic receives a green light.

This brief advance walk signal increases pedestrian visibility and dramatically reduces conflicts with turning cars.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

The Weekly Traffic Update is shared each week to help residents, businesses, visitors, commuters, and community partners plan ahead for road closures, construction impacts, and transportation-related work in Lawrence.

Missed the last issue? View our previous Weekly Traffic Updates here: Weekly Traffic Update Archive