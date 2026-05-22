Summerfest 2026 to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary and a Historic Summer in Lawrence.

The City of Lawrence invites the community to come together for Summerfest 2026 on Saturday, July 4, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., from 4 to 10 p.m.

This year’s celebration honors America’s 250th anniversary while also reflecting on a truly memorable summer in Lawrence, including our time shared with friends from Algeria and their World Cup team.

Summerfest is a free, family-friendly event designed to bring people together for an evening full of music, food, and community celebration. This year’s event will feature live music performances, interactive activities, roaming entertainers, local food vendors, and one of the largest drone shows in the region.

A highlight of the evening will be an aerial display from Aerial Illuminations, featuring 400 drones—double last year’s show—lighting up the night sky after the final performance of the Lawrence City Band.

Guests are encouraged to explore The Douglas County, Kansas Public Servants Past & Present Tribute Gallery in Building 21, a collaborative project from the Watkins Museum of History, the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas, the City of Lawrence, and Douglas County, Kansas.

In honor of America 250, the exhibit will recognize city and county government employees, public school teachers, first responders, military service members and veterans, university staff and faculty, and other state and federal employees who have lived or worked in Douglas County at any point in our nation’s history.

There will also be opportunities to take part in hands-on activities with City PlayCorps at the covered pavilion, and to enjoy entertainment happening across the fairgrounds throughout the evening. Featured roaming and other performers include:

Sihka and Destroy aerial performance

Jeff Rosenblatt’s giant bubble act

Street magician August Gilbreath

Richard Renner as “Uncle Sam” on stilts

Ric Averill will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening. Mainstage performances will feature:

Making Movies

Kelley Hunt & The Five

Heavy Petty

The Yards

Acoustic sets will also be held inside Building 21. The evening’s music will conclude with a performance by the Lawrence City Band from 9 to 9:40 p.m., following the mainstage lineup before the drone show starts.

A wide variety of local food and beverage vendors will be on site, including Free State Brewery, JB’s Tacos Food Truck, Mama Doe’s Ice Cream, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Kona Ice, The Stand, El Zocalo Food Truck, Hazel’s Hawaiian Ice & Hut, KC Corndog, Street Kitchen, La Creperie Co., and Donut NV.

Summerfest 2026 is free and open to all.

Thanks to our friends at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, Lawrence Music Alliance, Dole Institute of Politics, and Watkins Museum.

The event will take place rain or shine; however, severe weather may impact the drone show and outdoor performances. In the case of severe weather, the City of Lawrence will share updates about the event and the drone show through our Parks, Recreation and Culture social media platforms and rainoutline.com, as well as the City website: lawrenceks.gov/summerfest/

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.