Lawrence Outdoor Aquatic Center Opening Delayed to June 1; Splash Pads Open May 26 and Indoor Aquatic Center Expands Hours

The Lawrence Outdoor Aquatic Center will now open on Monday, June 1. The facility was previously scheduled to open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, but the opening has been delayed as renovation work at the aquatic center is still being completed.

To help provide additional swim opportunities during the delay, the Indoor Aquatic Center will offer expanded public hours from May 25 through May 31.

The City is also excited to announce that Lawrence splash pads will open for the season on Tuesday, May 26. Splash pads will operate daily from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Expanded Indoor Aquatic Center Hours

May 25

May 26–29

May 30

May 31

Regular operating hours at the Indoor Aquatic Center will resume on Monday, June 1. More information about regular hours is available at www.lawrenceks.gov/prc/aquatics

Phase One of the Outdoor Aquatic Center renovation includes updates to the locker rooms, main entrance, and meeting room. To learn more about the project and details about Phase Two, check out the Engage Lawrence project page.

The Parks, Recreation and Culture Department appreciates the community’s patience as final improvements are completed at the Outdoor Aquatic Center and looks forward to welcoming everyone back for the summer season.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.