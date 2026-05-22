22 May 2026, Geneva, Stwizerland - Many of the challenges to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) rely on the need to change behaviour - whether it’s transitioning to clean energy, addressing unequal gender and social norms, bridging the formal-informal divide and decreasing the spread of false information. Behavioural science draws upon what we know about human behaviour and decision-making to better diagnose behavioural barriers and enablers to help people achieve their aims.

Since the launch of the Secretary-General’s Guidance Note on Behavioural Science during UN BeSci Week 2021, the application of behavioural science across the UN has gained momentum, sparking new initiatives and fostering increased cooperation among UN Entities. In 2023, behavioural science has also been integrated into the Secretary-General’s “UN 2.0”, which highlights its importance in creating a forward-thinking culture as one of five cutting-edge skills for the 21st century.

Over eight editions, UN Behavioural Science Week has built a community of over 10,000 practitioners across 70+ UN entities and 150+ countries, united by a shared commitment to making the UN's work more evidence-based and human-centred.

The 8th annual UN Behavioural Science (BeSci) Week coordinated by the UN Behavioural Science Group, taking place 1-5 June 2026, will bring together colleagues from 22 UN Entities in 11 virtual events to increase understanding, collaboration, and the application of behavioural science within the UN and beyond.

This year’s sessions will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and behavioural science, examining how AI and human-centred data science can enhance the design and delivery of evidence-based policies and programmes across the UN system and beyond.