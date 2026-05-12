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UNITAR and Gulf College launch Master’s Programme in Strategic Leadership and AI

The programme brings together artificial intelligence with leadership, diplomacy, and governance to equip professionals with the capabilities required to lead in the digital age. Rather than focusing solely on technical knowledge, it places equal emphasis on strategic thinking, ethical decision-making, and real-world application.

This programme reflects UNITAR’s commitment to developing leaders who can harness artificial intelligence responsibly and strategically. By connecting Geneva’s multilateral ecosystem with Riyadh’s growing innovation landscape, the initiative aims to support a new generation of leaders equipped to upskill, reskill, and lead in an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world.

Building on this, the programme also explores how AI is transforming leadership itself. Artificial intelligence is reshaping the foundations of leadership, from foresight and strategic decision-making to negotiation and governance, underscoring the importance of integrating technical understanding with ethical and future-oriented approaches.

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UNITAR and Gulf College launch Master’s Programme in Strategic Leadership and AI

Distribution channels: International Organizations


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