2025 Results Report: Strengthening Capacities and Expanding Partnerships for Sustainable Development

In 2025, a total of 577,018 beneficiaries participated in training and knowledge-sharing activities, representing a 3 per cent increase compared with 2024. Participants included representatives from national and local governments, academia, civil society organizations, the private sector, the United Nations system and regional organizations.

The year’s results also reflect the Institute’s continued commitment to inclusion and equitable access. Seventy-eight (78) per cent of learners came from developing countries, including 20 per cent from least developed countries (LDCs), landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) and small island developing States (SIDS).

Learners joined from every region of the world, with the largest participation from Asia and the Pacific (37 per cent) and Africa (23 per cent), followed by Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North America.

These figures underscore the continued global demand for accessible, practical and collaborative learning at a time when countries are seeking effective responses to interconnected challenges ranging from climate change and inequality to conflict recovery and digital transformation.