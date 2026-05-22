‘Anti-Vaxxer’ Mother Was Rightly Denied Pseudonymity

A divided Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday that a judge rightly denied a mother’s bid to proceed anonymously in a lawsuit against the Ventura Unified School District based on her child’s expulsion for failure to submit proof of inoculations required for attendance at California schools despite asserted religious objections, saying the parent had failed to show the requisite level of harm to justify withholding of her name.

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