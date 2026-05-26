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Orange County Superior Court launches criminal eFiling amid statewide push to modernize

Orange County Superior Court announced the launch of an eFiling program to better serve attorneys in criminal cases, beginning on Friday, May 22, 2026. The Criminal Defense Attorney Portal (CDAP) will enable attorneys to electronically file motions, petitions and responses that would have otherwise required in-person filing at the clerk’s office. 

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Orange County Superior Court launches criminal eFiling amid statewide push to modernize

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