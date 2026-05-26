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Five Justices Confirmed to California Courts of Appeal

(Subscription required) California’s judicial vetting committee on Friday confirmed five courts of appeal candidates, approving what could be some of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s final appointments to the state’s mid-level appellate courts. The new justices endorsed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments will fill vacancies on three courts, including three empty seats in Fourth District divisions in Santa Ana and San Diego.

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Five Justices Confirmed to California Courts of Appeal

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