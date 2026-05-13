State Auditor Julie Blaha and State Fiscal Stewards Call on Trump Admin for Full Transparency in Tariff Refund Process - May 12, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha and State Fiscal Stewards Call on Trump Admin for Full Transparency in Tariff Refund Process

“Declaring tariffs illegal doesn’t put money back in anyone’s pocket. Refunds must be real, transparent and accessible to the families and small businesses who paid the price," said State Auditor Julie Blaha.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – On Wednesday, May 13 at 11 a.m. CST, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha and Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs will join For the Long Term for a press call [RSVP HERE] demanding full transparency and accountability in the tariff refund process. Coinciding with the call, state fiscal stewards are releasing a letter to President Donald Trump with three concrete demands: Public disclosure of all refund applications and determinations, accounting for pass-through costs to consumers and small businesses, and direct relief for households and small businesses that bore the tariff burden.

Without transparent accounting, the refund process risks directing relief to entities that never absorbed the actual costs. Meanwhile, consumers and small businesses who paid an estimated $80 billion in higher prices are left with nothing. State officials are demanding a rigorous, transparent process that ensures relief reaches those who actually paid the tariff costs.

What:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha to Call on Trump Admin for Full Transparency in Tariff Refund Process

Who:

• Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

• Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs

• Dave Wallack, Executive Director of For the Long Term

When:

Wednesday, May 13, at 11 a.m. CST

RSVP:

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.