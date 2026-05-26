Electroninks Announces Commercial Launch Timeline for CircuitJet IV PCB Standalone Manufacturing Platform

CircuitJet IV PCB Standalone Manufacturing Platform

Next-gen benchtop system enables engineers to move from Gerber file to fully assembled, production-grade circuit boards within a single integrated platform

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced the commercial launch timeline for CircuitJet IV, the company’s next-generation autonomous PCB manufacturing and assembly platform designed to dramatically accelerate electronics prototyping and low-volume production workflows. The fully autonomous workflow allows operators to initiate fabrication jobs and walk away while the system supervises each manufacturing stage automatically.Expected to become commercially available within Q4 2026, CircuitJet IV represents a major advancement in distributed electronics manufacturing by consolidating PCB fabrication, plating, solder mask deposition, assembly, and reflow into a single integrated benchtop system.Built around Electroninks’ proprietary conductive ink chemistry, the platform enables engineers and hardware teams to move from a Gerber design file to a fully assembled, ready-to-test populated circuit board without transferring workpieces between multiple machines.CircuitJet IV integrates:* Inkjet-based through-hole plating* Laser drilling and etching* Inkjet solder mask and legend deposition* Pick-and-place assembly* Integrated reflow processing* Closed-loop inspection and feedback control“The hard problem in rapid PCB prototyping has never been speed, it’s been trust,” said Dr. Michael Bell, senior director of manufacturing systems & platforms at Electroninks. “Many desktop systems can produce a board quickly, but the materials, substrates, and processes often deviate significantly from industry-standard manufacturing. Our goal with CircuitJet IV was to build a platform that delivers production-grade boards using semiconductor-grade plating, standard substrates, and workflows electrical engineers can rely on.”The platform is engineered for deployment across Product Introduction labs, R&D environments, product development teams, universities, and advanced manufacturing facilities in the commercial, aero, and defense markets seeking to compress development cycles while reducing dependence on external PCB fabrication and assembly providers. Designed with a compact 30-inch by 44-inch footprint, CircuitJet IV is capable of producing fully assembled circuit boards on 9×12-inch quarter-size panels within a workbench-scale system.Electroninks believes the market is increasingly moving toward distributed and highly agile manufacturing workflows as hardware teams seek faster iteration cycles, improved supply chain resilience, and greater control over product development timelines.Rather than positioning CircuitJet IV as a traditional equipment sale, Electroninks is introducing the platform through a collaborative early-engagement model designed to help customers optimize manufacturing workflows before deployment. Prospective customers will have the opportunity to submit their own PCB designs for sample production prior to making a purchasing commitment. This allows engineering teams to evaluate production-grade boards fabricated directly on the CircuitJet IV platform using their own geometries, substrates, and process requirements.“We want customers to evaluate real boards produced from their own files before making any commitment,” added Bell. “The earlier we engage with a customer, the better we can optimize the platform around their workflow — from ink chemistries and fixturing to software and process tuning. That collaborative approach is essential for scaling distributed electronics manufacturing successfully.”Early customer engagement also allows Electroninks to align production systems with application-specific manufacturing requirements before shipment, helping ensure optimized deployment and accelerated operational readiness.The launch of CircuitJet IV represents a continued strategic expansion of Electroninks’ capabilities beyond conductive materials into fully integrated additive electronics manufacturing systems. While the company is widely recognized for its metal complex conductive inks used across semiconductor packaging, EMI shielding, and advanced electronics applications, CircuitJet IV extends that expertise into complete PCB fabrication and assembly workflows.As electronics systems continue growing in complexity, Electroninks expects demand for rapid, autonomous PCB manufacturing platforms to increase across industries including aerospace, industrial systems, medical devices, robotics, advanced computing, and next-generation electronics development.“Distributed electronics manufacturing is no longer theoretical,” said Bell. “Integrated autonomous manufacturing platforms like CircuitJet IV fundamentally change how circuit boards can be designed, fabricated, assembled, and deployed.”CircuitJet IV is expected to become commercially within Q4 of 2026. For more information about CircuitJet, visit www.circuitjet.com , and for Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

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