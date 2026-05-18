Sigma-Aldrich Adds Electroninks’ 'UT Dots' Advanced Gold and Silver Nanoparticle Inks to Product Offering

UT Dots expands global availability of conductive ink formulations of high conductivity and precision deposition for next-gen electronic and medical devices

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced the company’s new gold and silver nanoparticle inks from its UTDots portfolio, which will be commercially available through Sigma-Aldrich . The new product family includes six conductive ink formulations with a focus on green solvents and optimized for inkjet and aerosol jet deposition platforms, enabling high-performance additive manufacturing across applications ranging from wearable devices and biosensors to RF systems, EMI shielding, and advanced defense electronics.The launch includes the following commercially available formulations:* UTD-Ag-25IJ* UTD-Ag-40IJ* UTD-Ag-60PA* UTD-Au-25IJ* UTD-Au-40IJ* UTD-Au-60IJAs manufacturers increasingly shift toward digital fabrication methods, UT Dots ’ nanoparticle inks are designed to provide the conductivity, process stability, and scalability required to move printed electronics beyond prototyping and into broader commercial deployment.“The printed electronics market is moving rapidly toward higher-performance, digitally manufactured systems that demand both precision and scalability,” said Alex Didenko, engineer at Electroninks, managing the product development of the UTDots portfolio.. “Our new nanoparticle ink portfolio was developed to help engineers and manufacturers bridge that gap with materials capable of supporting everything from flexible consumer devices to highly demanding aerospace and defense applications.”Engineered for Precision Across Modern Printing PlatformsThe new ink portfolio is designed to support a broad range of additive manufacturing workflows and geometries. UT Dots’ inkjet-compatible formulations are optimized for stable and repeatable droplet formation, enabling fine-feature patterning with minimal variability across flexible and rigid substrates alike. The aerosol jet-compatible series extends those capabilities further, supporting conformal deposition on complex three-dimensional surfaces with feature widths below 200 microns.This flexibility enables manufacturers to print conductive structures on everything from planar flexible circuits to curved integrated systems without sacrificing precision or consistency.Near-Bulk Conductivity for High-Performance ApplicationsFollowing sintering, UT Dots’ silver nanoparticle inks achieve resistivity values between 3–10 microhm-centimeter, approaching the performance characteristics of bulk silver while maintaining compatibility with additive manufacturing processes.The company’s gold nanoparticle formulations achieve conductivity levels within 2–7x of bulk gold and support photonic curing in the 500–550 nm wavelength range. This capability allows conductive structures to be processed on temperature-sensitive substrates that are incompatible with conventional high-temperature thermal curing methods.These performance characteristics position the materials for demanding applications requiring high conductivity, low-profile form factors, and advanced integration flexibility.Accelerating Innovation in Printed BiosensingUT Dots’ gold nanoparticle formulations are also designed to support emerging biosensing and diagnostic applications. Gold’s inherent biocompatibility, oxidation resistance, and compatibility with thiol-based surface chemistry make the UTD-Au series particularly well suited for applications including:* Enzymatic glucose sensors* Immunoassay platforms* DNA detection arrays* Lab-on-chip microelectrode systemsBy enabling mask-free additive fabrication through inkjet printing, the platform significantly shortens the design-to-prototype cycle compared to traditional lithography-based manufacturing methods. The result is faster iteration, reduced material waste, and improved development flexibility for researchers and medical device developers.Designed for Commercial ScalabilityBeyond laboratory development, UT Dots engineered the new ink platform to support long-term manufacturing scalability. The formulations are produced using standardized synthesis processes and strict quality-control methodologies designed to ensure strong batch-to-batch consistency. This allows manufacturers to maintain predictable electrical and processing performance as products transition from early-stage development into commercial production environments.“As electronic microdevices continue maturing into broader application spaces, including medical devices and advanced sensors, material consistency and reliability become just as important as conductivity,” stated Melbs LeMieux, cofounder and president of Electroninks, UT Dots’ parent company. “We built this portfolio to support our continuous expansion of advanced materials to address new markets and customers.”The new conductive ink portfolio is available immediately for customer evaluation and commercial integration. For more information on UT Dots products and solutions, please visit www.utdots.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time-to-market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

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