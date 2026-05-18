Utility Global Launches European Market Expansion at World Hydrogen Summit 2026

H2Gen Rector at Utility Headquarters

Company brings proven economic decarbonization platform to Europe as heavy industries and transport face mounting emissions reduction pressures

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility Global (“Utility”), a global economic industrial decarbonization company enabling practical solutions for hard-to-abate sectors, is marking its expansion into the European market at World Hydrogen Summit 2026 in Rotterdam.During the summit, Utility will exhibit how its H2Genplatform enables refining, chemicals, petrochemicals, steel, ports and mobility providers to economically decarbonize existing trillion-dollar infrastructures. H2Gen produces clean hydrogen onsite directly from water, just like green hydrogen, but uses a breakthrough technology with European origins that requires no electricity. The platform also delivers integrated carbon management for industries where full decarbonization is required.The event marks Utility’s first tradeshow presence in the European market as the company sets important groundwork for expansion in the region. Our strategic alignment with European leadership supports industrial decarbonization efforts under regulatory frameworks, including the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).“Europe is moving faster than any region in the world on decarbonization, but many conventional pathways remain economically challenging, especially for hard-to-abate sectors," said Parker Meeks, president and chief executive officer of Utility Global. "The question isn't whether Europe will decarbonize. It's how to do it while preserving industrial competitiveness, energy security, and manufacturing leadership. That's exactly where we fit.”Utility’s participation at the summit comes as industrial operators across Europe face rising carbon costs, tightening emissions allowances and growing pressure to decarbonize steelmaking, refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, heavy transport, and other alike sectors.“Existing industrial assets' emissions are the consequence of the laws of physics and chemical reactions required to produce steel, fuels, chemicals and other essential materials society uses every day. Expecting heavy industry to replace refining columns, hydrocrackers, blast furnaces, and other industrial infrastructure is not a practical climate strategy; it's an industrial shutdown strategy," Meeks said. "Real decarbonization must occur inside existing industrial systems, leveraging the assets, infrastructure and trained workforce already in place. We can provide a pathway to lower emissions in an economically viable way. This is why we're optimistic about entering the European market following our success throughout the Americas and Asia, including announced deployments and partnerships in Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, South Korea, and the US."At the summit, Utility will highlight how H2Gen technology produces hydrogen from water without electricity by using a proprietary electrochemical process powered by industrial off-gases and biogases. Simultaneously, the system generates a single-point highly concentrated carbon dioxide (CO₂) stream, in certain applications up to 98% purity. This dramatically improves the economics of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS)."We enable practical industrial decarbonization solutions that are proven, scalable, and commercially viable today," said Vladimir Novak, chief commercial officer of Utility Global. "In many applications, our clean hydrogen production is at parity with grey hydrogen, without subsidies. This enables competitive decarbonization for heavy industry, ports, and transportation across road, rail, aviation and maritime. We’re excited to be at the summit and its proximity to Rotterdam and Antwerp ports and several other large European industrial clusters that are leading the way of decarbonization. Our long-term commitment to the European industrial and energy ecosystem is at the forefront of our commercial and project development.”Attendees at the World Hydrogen Summit 2026 are invited to meet with Utility Global executives at booth #3D40 in Hall 3 to discuss economic industrial decarbonization for heavy industry, ports, mobility and energy infrastructure.For more information on Utility Global solutions and service details, visit www.utilityglobal.com ###About Utility GlobalUtility delivers practical solutions that enable economic industrial decarbonization across hard-to-abate sectors, including steel, mobility, refining, chemicals, and upstream oil & gas. The company’s breakthrough H2Gentechnology harnesses energy from industrial off gases and biogases to produce application-specific, high-purity hydrogen with low-to-negative carbon intensity on-site from water, without electricity, using a proprietary electrochemical process.H2Genalso produces a high-concentration carbon dioxide stream, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of carbon capture. Modular, scalable, and operationally flexible, H2Gensystems integrate seamlessly into existing industrial assets with a record-small footprint, enabling practical and economical decarbonization.Utility is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm that is decarbonizing the industrial economy.For more information on Utility’s solutions and services, visit www.utilityglobal.com Media Contacts:Jenna MarstonUtility Global, Marketing and CommunicationsJmarston@utilityglobal.comNicolia WilesO: 512.477.7373M: 512.698.7373nwiles@prime-techpr.com

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