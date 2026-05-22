Gill Bill Prohibiting Recording in State Courthouses Passes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.—To increase protection for domestic violence survivors and other victims appearing in Illinois courts, state Rep. Mary Gill, D-Chicago, passed a bill prohibiting recording and photography in any courtroom without the person or the court’s consent.

“Domestic violence and similar hearings are sensitive cases that should be private, for the sake of the defendant’s safety,” Gill said. “Unless that person or the court has made it clear that any kind of recording or photo taking is permitted, then it shouldn’t be happening.”

Gill sponsored Senate Bill 4038, which prohibits any recording without the victim or witness consent, or the consent of the judge presiding over the court. A victim or witness’s consent does not overrule the judge’s prohibition. Law enforcement body cameras and courthouse security cameras are not included in the ban.

“We want victims and witnesses to feel safe while seeking justice,” Gill said. “We want a court environment that encourages people to feel comfortable speaking up, where they don’t have to feel threatened just because they know what they said on the stand or before the judge might be shared outside of their control for unauthorized purposes.”

The bill passed both the House and the Senate, and now waits to be signed by Governor Pritzker.