Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,585 in the last 365 days.

Manley Backs Ban of Consumer Harming ‘Surveillance Pricing’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Building on her efforts to make life more affordable, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, supported a proposal Friday to ban online retailers and apps from using shoppers’ personal data or demographic profiles to raise prices through “surveillance pricing.”

“Technological advances often make our lives easier, but sometimes they open up new ways to hit our wallets,” Manley said. “With surveillance pricing, because companies have your personal data, you may see a higher price for the same item your neighbor got for less. That’s worsening the affordability crisis and simply isn’t fair. So, we’re taking action.”

Increasingly, online businesses are using automated systems and data-driven algorithms to generate prices that vary among consumers for the same goods or services. These prices can be informed by customers’ personal data, browsing history, and financial and demographic profiles in an effort to set the highest price they are willing to pay.

The Manley-supported House Bill 4248 bans apps and online retailers from using shoppers’ personal data or demographic profiles to raise prices. Traditional, non-AI pricing models including voluntary rewards programs, manufacturing cost adjustments and special discounts would still be able to continue.  

“We’re on the frontier of AI and new data-driven approaches from businesses,” Manley said. “Let’s make sure our consumer protections are also evolving.”

House Bill 4248 passed the House Friday, and will head to the Senate for further consideration.

For more information, please contact repmanley@gmail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Manley Backs Ban of Consumer Harming ‘Surveillance Pricing’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.