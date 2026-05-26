Buckner Files Resolution to Honor Senator Richard. J Durbin with Joint Session of the Illinois General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Representative Kam Buckner has filed House Joint Resolution 68 to convene a Joint Session of the Illinois General Assembly honoring retiring United States Senator Richard J. Durbin for his extraordinary career in public service and lasting impact on Illinois and the nation.

The Joint Session will take place on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. in the Illinois House Chamber at the State Capitol. Senator Durbin is expected to address members of both chambers following adoption of the resolution.

“Dick Durbin’s story is inseparable from the story of modern Illinois,” Buckner said. “From interning for Senator Paul Douglas in 1966, to working for Sen. Paul Simon, to mentoring future leaders like Barack Obama, Senator Durbin has spent sixty years at the center of public life in this state and this country. This Joint Session is about honoring not just his service, but his stewardship.”

Buckner noted that Durbin’s roots in Illinois public life run deep.

“He grew up in East St. Louis, but Springfield became home,” Buckner said. “Before Washington, before Senate leadership, he built his career here as a lawyer, educator, and counsel to the Illinois Senate. So when the General Assembly welcomes Senator Durbin on May 27, we are not simply welcoming him — we are welcoming him back.”

Durbin has served nearly three decades in the United States Senate after previously serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. During his tenure, he became one of the most influential members of the Senate, serving as Democratic Whip and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee while playing leading roles on immigration reform, criminal justice reform, infrastructure, healthcare, and federal judicial appointments.

WHO:

Illinois General Assembly

United States Senator Richard J. Durbin

WHAT:

Joint Session honoring Senator Richard J. Durbin pursuant to House Joint Resolution 68

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

12:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Illinois House Chamber

Illinois State Capitol

Springfield, Illinois

Media interested in attending should contact the Doorkeeper for credentialing and access information.