Mason Bill Establishing Emergency Training Standards at Child Care Centers Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Representative Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, is prioritizing the health and safety of young children by passing legislation requiring at least two non-administrative staff members working on site at a child care center to be trained in first aid, CPR and the Heimlich maneuver in case of an emergency.

“Parents entrust the safety and well-being of their children to the staff at childcare centers. Leaving children—especially young children—at child care centers is already stressful for many parents. It’s important for us to ensure that childcare providers are trained and prepared to respond quickly in the event of a serious emergency,” said Mason. “We’ve seen accidents happen. By regulating emergency training of child care providers, we are adding extra protections for the children, as well as hopefully alleviating some of the valid concerns of parents and families.”

House Bill 2190 requires every child care institution to have a minimum of two non-administrative staff members on site that are first aid certified, CPR certified, and Heimlich maneuver certified. Accidents can happen very quickly, especially with young, small children. This bill adds protections for the children and ensures adequate supervision and response times by staff members directly involved with child care.

House Bill 2190 is also referred to as “Calum’s Law,” in memory of Calum, a toddler who lost his life in a tragic accident at his child care center. His mother, Felicia Walters, bravely championed this legislation and testified about her family’s loss in Mason’s Child Care Accessibility & Early Childhood Education committee. It is because of her, and her late son Calum, that this bill was brought forth.

“Kids get hurt. They bump their heads and scrape their knees. Those small injuries are normal, and you don’t need a certification to put on a bandage. But in the event of a life-threatening emergency, child care providers need to know how to respond as quickly and effectively as possible,” said Mason.

House Bill 2190 unanimously passed the House and the Senate, and now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.