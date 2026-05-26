Hanson Sends Major Affordability Initiatives to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Fighting to restore affordability for Illinois households, state Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery, is advancing a series of bills to the governor’s desk cutting costs on everyday purchases and utilities, banning gimmicks that raise prices, and requiring businesses to fairly compensate consumers.

“The rising cost of living has been at the forefront of everyone’s minds. We’re in the midst of a nationwide affordability crisis, and I’ve been hard at work with my colleagues in the House to provide relief whenever and wherever we can,” said Hanson. “Every day should not be this difficult. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of these bills once they are signed into law.”

While federal policies and international instability are making everything more expensive, Hanson is taking charge of what Illinois can control, and championing policy to provide some immediate relief.

Hanson worked to pass the following cost-cutting measures:

House Bill 45 : Expands access to savings by requiring retailers to honor all advertised sales or coupons, even if customers cannot access an app or operate digital coupons. House Bill 228 : Cracks down on junk fees and hidden costs by requiring businesses to disclose all mandatory fees and charges added on top of an advertised purchase price. House Bill 4044 : Strengthening consumer rights by banning no-return policies that limit customers to store credit for unused, unopened items for most purchases. House Bill 4514 : Allowing residents to voice opposition to general rate increases by requiring public utility companies fully inform residents of their rights prior to a rate proposal.



House Bill 4248: Prohibits retailers from using AI algorithms to set different prices for consumers based on their personal data .

All five measures successfully advanced through House and Senate chambers. They await governor consideration before being signed into law.