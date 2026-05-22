Maine DOE Update – May 22, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Implementation of Maine’s Bell-to-Bell Personal Electronic Device Policy

The following information is intended to support school administrative units (SAUs) in preparing for the implementation of a new law requiring that school boards adopt and implement a policy “prohibiting student use of personal electronic devices for the duration of the school day, from starting bell to dismissal bell” by August 1, 2026. | More

Rural THRIVE Foundations Program Supports Maine’s Early-Career Educators

As schools across Maine continue to welcome and support new educators, the Rural THRIVE Foundations program is helping early-career teachers to build confidence, strengthen instructional practice, and establish meaningful professional connections during their first years in the classroom. | More

Maine High School Students Encouraged to Enter 22nd Annual Will McDonough Sports Writing Contest

The Boston Globe is encouraging high school students across New England to showcase their storytelling and journalism skills through the 22nd Annual Will McDonough Sports Writing Contest. | More

RSU 34 Special Education Director Named 2025-2026 Special Education Administrator of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to join the Maine Administrators of Services for Children with Disabilities (MADSEC) in congratulating Kimm Kenniston, Director of Special Education for RSU 34, for being named the 2025-2026 MADSEC Special Education Administrator of the Year. | More

Maine Education Association Honors Award Winners at Annual Dinner

During an annual awards banquet, Maine Education Association (MEA) leaders presented MEA’s Annual Awards, recognizing MEA members and community members who have been exemplary in MEA’s advocacy for Maine students, educators, and public education. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Day Mountain Regional Middle School Students Spotlight Maine Wildlife and Conservation in New Podcast

At Day Mountain Regional Middle School (DMRMS) in MSAD 58, learning often reaches far beyond the classroom walls. The latest example comes from the DMRMS Environmentalist Club, where students have launched the first episodes of their new “Wild and Wonderful Podcast.” | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for New School Nurse Orientation in August

On August 12, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team will host its annual New School Nurse Orientation in Augusta. | More

Annual Mentor Trainings: Supporting New Educators with Research-Based Best Practices

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Educator Excellence Team is excited to be hosting its Annual Mentor Trainings in locations across Maine this August and September. | More

Reminder to Register for Early Learning Solutions Lab CoP Expands Through 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, is continuing a monthly Early Learning Solutions Lab Community of Practice (CoP) as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Maine’s mixed delivery system for early childhood education. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

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