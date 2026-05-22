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Registration Open for New School Nurse Orientation in August

On August 12, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team will host its annual New School Nurse Orientation in Augusta.

If you have hired or plan to hire a new nurse for your school over the summer, please be sure to include the New School Nurse Orientation in their new hire work plan. This daylong event is a specialized program designed to help nurses transition into the unique specialty of school nursing.

The New School Nurse Orientation will be followed up with continued learning opportunities, connections, and support facilitated by the Maine DOE Coordinated School Health Team, which includes school nurse regional liaisons.

When: August 12, 2026, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Rooms A&B at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) building, 109 Capitol Street, Augusta, ME 04333
Cost: $25
Registration: For more information, and to see the agenda and register, please visit theevent website. Attendees must register in advance.

The Coordinated School Health Team is part of the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports. For further information or with questions, please contact DOESchoolandStudentSupports@Maine.gov.

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Registration Open for New School Nurse Orientation in August

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