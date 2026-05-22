Day Mountain Regional Middle School Students Spotlight Maine Wildlife and Conservation in New Podcast

At Day Mountain Regional Middle School (DMRMS) in MSAD 58, learning often reaches far beyond the classroom walls. The latest example comes from the DMRMS Environmentalist Club, where students have launched the first episodes of their new “Wild and Wonderful Podcast.”

What began as a small club project has quickly grown into something more—a platform for curiosity, community storytelling, and a deep appreciation for Maine’s natural world.

Under the thoughtful guidance of advisor Jami Badershall, sixth graders Lila Campbell and Chloe Ames stepped behind the microphone for Episode 1, sitting down with Roger Lambert, a Master Maine Guide and lifelong storyteller. Their conversation explored how climate change is affecting local animal populations and traced Lambert’s decades-long navigation of Maine’s woods and waters. Badershall intentionally chose Lambert as the club’s first guest; as a seasoned guide and natural storyteller, he could carry the conversation, if needed, and help build the students’ confidence. Badershall also wanted someone who has witnessed long-term changes in Maine’s wilderness—climate-related and otherwise—and could reflect thoughtfully on those shifts. The result was a rich, engaging discussion that showcased both Lambert’s experience and the students’ thoughtful preparation.

In Episode 2, the students welcomed Liz Latti, Director of Fisheries and Hatcheries at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Campbell and Ames asked about Latti’s career path, her leadership role, and the challenges that Maine’s fisheries are currently facing—particularly the impact of recent droughts on fish populations. The conversation highlighted not only wildlife stewardship but also the growing interest among our students in science, conservation, and public service.

The podcast was originally intended to be just one small piece of the Environmentalist Club. After the first interview, however, the students were hooked. They wanted to do more, and they have since done a fabulous job. Their interview subjects consistently leave impressed by their preparation, poise, and curiosity.

Badershall’s background in journalism has been an asset. She helps students craft thoughtful, open-ended questions, while encouraging them to listen closely and adapt in the moment. Although the students prepare a list of questions before each episode, it has been exciting for Badershall to watch them adjust naturally as conversations unfold. Perhaps most impressive is their confidence; they are not intimidated by the accomplished adults sitting across from them.

For Ames, the experience has been transformative.

“It has given me a lot to think about for careers that involve the outdoors,” she shared. “There are so many options and different fields you can go into. We also talk a lot about the changes they have seen in our wildlife and the environment around them. I used to want to be a game warden, but now I want to be an environmental journalist and educate other people about climate change and how it affects us.”

Ames also reflected on her personal growth.

“I’ve gotten better at asking questions, and it has helped me build my confidence. I used to not like to speak up like that, but now it’s fun.”

The “Wild and Wonderful Podcast” is a powerful reminder of what happens when students are given a platform to explore their interests, connect with community experts, and ask meaningful questions about the world around them. DMRMS students are proving that learning can indeed be wild and wonderful—and their voices are well worth listening to.

This story was submitted by MSAD 58. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.