Exalate Marks 15-Year Milestone as Enterprise Integration Becomes AI-Era Infrastructure

Exalate Logo Francis Martens and Hilde Van Brempt, Exalate co-founders

Exalate marks 15 years helping enterprises keep work in sync as AI agents increase the need for controlled integration.

Connectivity alone is not enough. Governed integration keeps speed from turning into chaos as AI enters enterprise workflows.” — Francis Martens, Co-founder and CEO, Exalate

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exalate, a global provider of enterprise integration software, is marking its 15-year company milestone with 26% year-over-year revenue growth, as organizations place greater priority on reliable integration infrastructure for increasingly complex, AI-assisted operations.

Integration Demands Rise Alongside AI Adoption

Enterprise work now moves faster across more systems, departments, partners, customers, and external service providers than ever before. AI is accelerating that pace further, changing what enterprises need from integration software.

A connection between tools is no longer enough when work depends on accurate, governed synchronization across different systems and organizations. Companies need integration infrastructure that can preserve data consistency, support operational continuity, and keep collaboration controlled across organizational boundaries.

Flexible by Design, Built for Complexity

Exalate is built for granular synchronization. It supports simple tool-to-tool connections as well as complex integration scenarios involving multiple systems, organizations, permissions, data rules, and workflow logic—delivering autonomous, real-time, two-way synchronization across Jira, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Azure DevOps, Zendesk, Freshservice, Asana, and more.

This allows departments, external vendors, and corporate partners to collaborate seamlessly while maintaining full ownership of their data, security boundaries, access permissions, and security protocols.

That level of control has become a critical operational requirement as AI automation adds pressure to enterprise environments. AI agents are beginning to consume data, trigger updates, and act across tool stacks, making the integration layer they rely on a governance priority. Exalate provides the controlled integration layer organizations need for the workflows and data exchanges those agents depend on.

"The governance gap in enterprise integration isn't new. What's new is the consequence,” said Francis Martens, co-founder and CEO of Exalate. “Agents are already acting across enterprise workflows, and companies need to know exactly what moves, where it goes, who controls it, and what happens when something changes. Connectivity alone is not enough. Governed integration is what keeps speed from turning into chaos.”

Integration Governance Gets an AI-Native Configuration Layer

In 2026, Exalate launched a redesigned product experience adding greater visibility, versioning, testing, and day-to-day management controls. Central to the release is Aida, a context-aware AI layer built directly into the configuration workflow — not a general-purpose AI tool added on top, but a purpose-built assistant that allows teams to plan integrations, generate sync logic from plain-language input, interpret errors in context, and test changes before they reach production. The result: complex integration configuration becomes more accessible without sacrificing the explicit, reviewable logic that enterprise compliance and governance require.

"Our customers operate across tools, teams, partners, and markets," said Hilde Van Brempt, CFO and co-founder. "What they need is an integration layer that keeps pace with that complexity — one that's built for long-term reliability, not just fast setup."

Highlights:

Founded: Antwerp, 2011 · Exalate NV established in 2024

Revenue growth: 26% year-over-year

US revenue: More than 40% of total

Customers: 2,500+ across 85 countries

Partners: 200+ globally

Atlassian marketplace: Best-selling · Gold Partner · 6K+ active installs

Certifications: ISO 27001

Recognition: Main Software 50 Benelux — three consecutive years

Team: 70 people · 23 nationalities · HQ Antwerp



About Exalate

Exalate provides real-time, two-way synchronization across tools, teams, and companies. Built for complex ITSM, DevOps, migration, MSP, and cross-company collaboration scenarios, Exalate helps organizations connect systems while maintaining control over their own data, workflows, and business rules. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, with global hubs in Spain, Costa Rica, India, Vietnam, the U.S., and Canada. Exalate is ISO 27001 certified and has been recognized in the Main Software 50 Benelux. Its broader Atlassian Marketplace product ecosystem includes Table Grid and Visionade.

Introducing the New Exalate Experience (2026): One Place to Build, Test & Manage Integrations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.