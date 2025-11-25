Integration Software Exalate Sees Majority of Revenue Now Coming from U.S. Enterprises

Team Exalate

Third consecutive placement in the Main Software 50 Benelux signals product maturity as organizations seek dependable enterprise-scale integration

When enterprises assess systems for sensitive workflows, they ask, "Will it scale, hold under load, perform predictably—and above all, is it secure?" That’s the bar we build for.” — Francis Martens, CEO

ANTWERP , ANTWERP, BELGIUM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exalate, a global integration solution provider, has secured placement on the Main Software 50 Benelux ranking for the third consecutive year. Organized by Main Capital Partners and independently evaluated by Dialogic, the ranking measures privately held providers against indicators of long-term performance—recurring revenue strength, international footprint, product scalability, and operational resilience.

While the recognition highlights Exalate’s success in the Benelux region, the company’s reach goes much further. For more than ten years, Exalate has focused on building reliable, scalable integration solutions that solve complex cross-platform and workflow challenges for enterprises. Most of Exalate’s revenue now comes from U.S. enterprises, showing its growing presence in one of the toughest and most competitive markets. Its solution connects work management systems like Jira, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Azure DevOps — now powering more than four million synchronizations across sectors such as manufacturing, finance, automotive, technology, telecom, energy, defense, and the public sector.

Integration at an Inflection Point

The recognition comes at a moment when integration is undergoing a shift of its own. What was once a behind-the-scenes technical function has become an essential layer of enterprise operations. Tool ecosystems have multiplied, collaboration has grown more distributed, and security expectations have tightened—leaving organizations with a growing need for integration that can keep pace.

"Our growth story is written in every sync, every partner collaboration, and every client who trusts us to connect their ecosystems," said Hilde Van Brempt, Co-Founder of Exalate. “Three consecutive years of industry recognition simply reflect the consistency and reliability teams expect from us.”

External Validation That Maps to Enterprise Needs

Across the U.S., technical teams are navigating rapid cloud adoption, AI-driven workflow expansion, and rising fragmentation across systems of record. Many organizations are moving away from custom-built scripts or rigid single-vendor architectures toward integration layers that are maintainable, audit-friendly, and adaptable to changing workflows.

“When enterprises evaluate any system that touches sensitive workflows, the questions are: Can it scale? Will it hold up under load? Does it perform predictably? And most importantly, is it secure?” said Francis Martens, CEO and Co-Founder of Exalate. “That’s the bar we build for.”

Exalate powers well over four million synchronizations and maintains ISO 27001 certification, allowing organizations to connect environments with varying permissions, data scopes, and governance requirements. Its integration model—blending automation, human context, and AI assistance—has gained traction among large U.S. enterprises that must balance high-volume operations with strict boundary control.

What Comes Next

Looking ahead to 2026, Exalate plans to introduce a re-engineered integration experience designed to shorten setup time, reduce maintenance demands, and expand AI-driven capabilities within the product. The company also intends to broaden its connector portfolio and continue deepening support for enterprise-scale use cases.

"The first year you make a list like this, you're validating that you belong," Francis Martens noted. "The second year, you're proving it wasn't luck. The third year? You're accountable—to what you've built and to the people who've trusted you to keep building it."

About Exalate

Exalate is a global integration solution connecting work management systems, including Jira, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Freshworks, Azure DevOps, Zendesk, Asana, and more. Backed by 200+ partners and thousands of enterprise deployments, Exalate provides organizations a secure and flexible way to orchestrate integrations and enable collaboration across teams and companies. For more information, visit exalate.com.



