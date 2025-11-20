Exalate Launches Asana Connector to Bridge Business and Engineering Teams Without Breaking Flow

Exalate for Asana — so every team stays aligned, wherever their work happens.

A new integration that keeps Asana aligned with technical platforms like Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, and more.

ANTWERP, ANTWERP, BELGIUM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exalate, a global integration solution that helps teams collaborate across tools, announced the launch of its new Exalate Connector for Asana, designed to seamlessly synchronize work between business and technical teams.

As organizations scale, their toolchains often expand across departments. Business and product teams plan and track work in Asana, while engineering teams operate in Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, or other platforms. The result is familiar: duplicated updates, lost context, and fragmented progress. Exalate for Asana solves that by keeping projects and updates synchronized automatically—so every team stays in sync in their own environment.

“When updates move automatically between systems, teams always have the context they need, without manual follow-up or switching tools,” said Francis Martens, CEO at Exalate. “It brings business and technical teams back into the same rhythm—securely and without disrupting how they work.”

Demand for cross-tool collaboration is rising as more organizations combine Asana’s intuitive work management experience with specialized engineering and ITSM platforms. Exalate’s connector enables these workflows to scale without forcing teams to change tools or adopt rigid, centralized setups.

Built for autonomy, control, and security, Exalate for Asana offers:

- Bidirectional synchronization of Asana tasks and projects

- Granular scripting and AI-assisted configuration for tailored sync logic

- Cross-company collaboration capabilities for agencies, partners, and post-merger teams

Supporting all Asana plans—including Enterprise and Enterprise+—the connector integrates with Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, Salesforce, and more. Each environment keeps full authority over what data is shared, upholding stringent standards for integrity, privacy, and compliance.

“With Exalate for Asana, teams can stay in their preferred tools and still move as one,” said Francis Martens. “It’s integration that respects how teams actually work.”

More information is available at exalate.com/integrations/asana.

About Exalate:

Exalate is a secure, bidirectional integration solution that synchronizes work between platforms like Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, Salesforce, GitHub, Zendesk, and now Asana to maintain real-time alignment across departments and external partners. By combining flexibility, control, and an enterprise-grade security posture, Exalate enables a seamless, autonomous flow of collaboration in even the most complex multi-system environments.

