EaseOS by StoreEase Now Fully Integrated with Self Storage Manager (SSM)

SSM & EaseOS partnership announcement EaseOS screen shot and product info SSM promotional information and images

SSM's trusted PMS now integrates with EaseOS — adding AI voice, web conversion, and hybrid management on top of the platform operators already trust.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SSM + EaseOS: The Modern Self-Storage Operating Stack

Enhanced Technology and Ongoing Collaboration Highlight a Successful Partnership

(San Francisco, CA) – May 22, 2026 – Many self-storage operators rely on Self Storage Manager (www.selfstoragemanager.com) as the foundation of their business. One of the industry’s most established and trusted PMS platforms, SSM is the operational backbone for tenant management, billing, rentals, accounting integrations, and the reporting that keeps complex portfolios running.

StoreEase built EaseOS (www.easeos.ai) to complement platforms like SSM by modernizing how operators interact with customers across every channel. EaseOS is the customer engagement and automation layer, helping operators capture more sales, automate service requests, and operate more efficiently.

SSM runs your system of record. EaseOS makes sure every customer interaction is maximized.

Ease Connect

A modern communications platform that unifies calls, texts, and web messages so your team always has the full picture.

• AI-powered routing sends every inquiry to the right person faster than a traditional IVR

• Built around the communications layer first, with full PMS, tenant, and facility context from SSM pulled into every interaction

• Task management and automated follow-up cadences so nothing falls through the cracks

• AI call scoring across your portfolio

AI Voice

A conversational AI voice agent that knows your properties, tenants, and policies, working around the clock.

• Saves hundreds to thousands of hours per year on calls that never needed a human

• Answers every call and automatically creates leads in SSM 24/7

• Unlike rollover services, AI Voice knows who is calling and handles it; when it can’t, your team picks up in Ease Connect with full context already in front of them.

• Sends callers a rental link to complete a move-in on their own

• Provides gate access codes, balance information, and instant answers to property-specific questions

• Sends payment links, move-out links, and helps tenants update autopay or payment methods

• Identifies overlocked tenants the moment they call and starts the resolution process

Ease Web Assistant

A conversational AI assistant purpose-built for self-storage websites. Trained for the industry, it converts visitors, serves tenants, and knows when to bring in your team.

• Answers complex questions about availability, pricing, unit sizes, features, and promotions

• Turns website visitors into rentals and leads without any human involvement

• Guides prospects through the rental process and sends a link to complete the move-in

• Lets tenants pay, update their payment method, or switch to autopay without picking up the phone

• Processes move-out requests so tenants never have to call or come in

• Identifies overlocked tenants and starts the resolution process

• When a human is needed, your team picks up in Ease Connect with full context already in front of them

Ease Virtual Console

A sleek, self-service console installed at your facility for hybrid operations, delivering a great customer experience whether your team is on-site or not.

• Customers walk up and connect face-to-face with a live virtual manager instantly

• Automatically detects and greets customers as they walk up

• Extends office hours, covers lunch breaks, and supports multiple locations from one centralized team

• Supports full self-service or live assistance depending on what the customer needs

• Every interaction is tracked, recorded, and reportable across all locations

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About the Integration

EaseOS is now fully integrated with SSM, giving operators immediate access to the modern customer engagement and automation layer that defines best-in-class operations. Tenant data, unit information, lease details, and facility context flow seamlessly between systems, so every call, text, web chat, and walk-up is handled with full operational awareness.

For SSM operators, the integration is the fastest path to layering AI-driven communications, voice automation, web conversion, and hybrid management on top of the PMS they already trust.

About StoreEase

StoreEase is a technology and management company transforming the self-storage industry through innovation. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with engineering offices in San Francisco, California, StoreEase developed EaseOS, a proprietary AI-native operating system designed to digitize and optimize storage operations.

EaseOS integrates specialized AI agents, software, smart hardware, and data systems into a unified platform that facilitates lowering payroll while optimizing customer experience, drive revenues, and enhance operational efficiency.

StoreEase powers over 450 self-storage locations across 35 states and directly operates approximately 65 facilities, while supporting 385 white label locations.

Company - www.Storeease.com Proprietary Tech – www.EaseOS.ai

About Self Storage Manager, Inc. (www.selfstoragemanager.com)

For over 24 years, Self Storage Manager, Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the self-storage industry, delivering scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions for operators of all sizes. SSM provides a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant engagement, and support enterprise growth through automation and advanced analytics.

Key offerings:

Self Storage Manager™ – Enterprise-level property management software for single and multi-facility operators

Online Rentals & Reservations – Includes electronic signature and secure digital lease storage

Call Center Module – Designed for managing inquiries, reservations, and rentals; integrates with leading phone systems

Call Tracker – Monitors call recordings and tracks key performance metrics like lead-to-rental conversion, cost per lead, and ROI on marketing campaigns

IVR Payment Module – Enables tenants to make payments by phone using interactive voice response

SSM Text Messenger – Cloud-based tool for automated payment reminders and past-due alerts, reducing manual collection efforts

Customer Portal – Empowers tenants to make payments, manage autopay, schedule move-outs, and update contact information

Mobile Site Walk-Through & Work Order Management – Android-based tools for lock checks, unit notes, maintenance tracking, and more

Power BI Integration – Provides advanced analytics with dozens of customizable dashboards developed with input from large operators

Advanced API Integrations – Connects with website providers, call centers, revenue management systems, gate providers, insurance companies, and lead aggregators

24/7 Customer Support – Includes a dedicated team and project manager for large operator implementations, along with regular software upgrades

Self Storage Manager is trusted by single and multi-facility operators across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

EaseOS Suite Overview

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