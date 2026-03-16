StoreEase Launches EaseOS™, an AI-Native Operating Platform Purpose-Built for Self-Storage

Manage each customer step with intelligence! EaseOS in action!

StoreEase is launching an AI Native platform, built on over a million phone interaction data points that is driving next level AI agent specialization.

“EaseOS is not just software. It is the operating layer for the next generation of self-storage,” said David Wu, Chief Technology Officer at StoreEase.” — David Wu, Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new platform integrates voice, web, and operational workflows to modernize industry facility management software and customer engagement.

StoreEase today announced the launch of EaseOS™, an AI-native operating platform designed specifically for the self-storage industry. Built to modernize facility operations and improve customer engagement, EaseOS introduces a new approach to managing self-storage businesses by embedding artificial intelligence across voice, web, and operational workflows.

As self-storage continues to mature into a major institutional asset class, many operators still rely on legacy management and call-center systems designed primarily to record transactions rather than actively improve outcomes. These systems track leases, inventory, and customer activity, but they often lack the intelligence required to optimize performance, support teams effectively, or deliver seamless customer experiences.

EaseOS addresses these challenges by providing operators with a fully integrated platform that helps capture revenue opportunities, streamline operations, and enhance customer service.



Introducing Ease Connect: A Unified Communications Hub

The platform is anchored by Ease Connect™, StoreEase’s centralized communications infrastructure that replaces outdated call center software.

Developed through industry partnerships and years of operational experience, Ease Connect consolidates all customer interactions into a single workspace where AI and human teams collaborate seamlessly. This unified approach reduces reliance on fragmented tools and enables operators to manage communications, service requests, and rentals more efficiently.



A Fully Integrated AI Ecosystem for Every Customer Channel

EaseOS brings together a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools designed to support the full customer lifecycle:

Voice AI Agent improves call routing, handles customer inquiries, and enables autonomous after-hours rentals.

Ease Web Assistant extends the AI experience online, automating service requests and assisting with rentals through a modern conversational interface.

Virtual Console Suite enables hybrid and remote teams to manage customer interactions across multiple facilities from a centralized workspace, helping operators expand coverage while reducing operational costs.

Together, these components form a connected operating environment that learns from interactions, adapts to workflows, and continuously improves operational efficiency.



Built for Self-Storage, Designed to Scale

EaseOS is engineered specifically for the operational requirements of self-storage facilities. Rather than replacing existing facility management systems, the platform integrates alongside them to create a unified environment where teams can manage sales, support, and operations more effectively.

At the center of EaseOS is a specialized self-storage AI agent deployed across every major customer channel, including phone, web, and text messaging. The system analyzes and routes conversations in real time, ensuring that customer inquiries reach the right team member or automated workflow when needed.

With EaseOS in place, operators can ensure that rental leads are captured, service requests are resolved efficiently, and customer satisfaction improves as operations scale.



Shape The Next Generation of Self-Storage Operations

EaseOS represents a shift from passive record-keeping systems to intelligent, outcome-driven operations. By embedding AI directly into communications, workflows, and operational infrastructure, StoreEase enables operators to scale more efficiently, increase net operating income (NOI), and deliver improved customer experiences.

“EaseOS is not just software. It is the operating layer for the next generation of self-storage,” said David Wu, Chief Technology Officer at StoreEase. “We are proud to partner with operators who are ready to modernize their portfolios and help lead the industry forward.”

For more information, visit www.easeos.ai or contact:

Kelsey Simms: Kelsey.Simms@storeease.com

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About StoreEase:

StoreEase is a technology and management company transforming the self-storage industry through innovation. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with engineering offices in San Francisco, California, StoreEase developed EaseOS, a proprietary AI-native operating system designed to digitize and optimize storage operations.

EaseOS integrates specialized AI agents, software, smart hardware, and data systems into a unified platform that enables facilities to reduce payroll while optimizing customer experience, drive revenues, and enhance operational efficiency.

Today, StoreEase powers over 450 self-storage locations across 35 states and directly operates approximately 65 facilities, while supporting 385 white label locations.

Company - www.StoreEase.com

Proprietary Tech – www.EaseOS.ai

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