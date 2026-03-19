StoreEase Launches AI Voice Agent within the EaseOS Platform to Transform Customer Communication in Self-Storage

AI Voice performance stats

Transformative, Purpose-Built AI Voice Platform - Automates Customer Calls, Captures More Leads, and Ensures Self-Storage Operators Never Miss an Opportunity

This is the most advanced AI voice agent ever built for the self-storage industry, said Josh Boyd, Founder & CEO of StoreEase” — Josh Boyd, Founder & CEO of StoreEase

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreEase today announced the launch of its AI Voice Agent, an intelligent voice platform designed specifically for the operational needs of the self-storage industry. The new solution helps operators manage customer calls more effectively, capture rental opportunities, and provide consistent service across every interaction.

Customer calls remain one of the most important channels for self-storage operators. However, high call volumes, limited staffing coverage, and fragmented systems often result in missed leads, long hold times, and inconsistent service experiences.

StoreEase’s AI Voice Agent addresses these challenges by introducing a purpose-built voice system that understands self-storage operations and actively supports both customers and onsite teams.

Early deployments of the platform have demonstrated strong performance across key operational metrics, including:

• AI answers 100% of calls 24/7 and resolves requests or routes accordingly

• Captures 2.1x the sales leads (vs. traditional IVR)

• Over 65% of ALL non-sales calls resolved by AI

StoreEase expects to continually increase the resolution percentage of all calls, ultimately requiring less staff intervention while maintaining an excellent customer experience. These capabilities help ensure that customers receive quick answers while enabling facility teams to focus their time on higher-value interactions.

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Designed for Revenue Capture and Customer Convenience

The AI Voice Agent is designed to capture every rental opportunity and escalate qualified conversations to human agents with full context, enabling more effective and seamless sales interactions.

When prospective renters call a facility, the system identifies sales inquiries and routes them appropriately. As soon as the AI agent identifies the sales call and even before a human answers, the platform automatically captures the lead and creates it within the operator’s property management system (PMS), ensuring that no potential rental opportunity is lost.

In addition, the platform enables fully automated rentals, outside normal business hours, allowing customers to reserve and rent units when it is most convenient for them.

By extending rental availability beyond traditional operating schedules, operators can unlock incremental revenue opportunities while delivering a modern customer experience.

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Intelligent Routing for Better Customer Service

Self-storage operations often involve a wide range of customer inquiries, from new rentals to billing questions and account management. Outdated IVR systems, relying on customers choosing from a wide range of options, have a high degree of error in identifying sales and service opportunities.

StoreEase’s AI Voice Agent uses contextual understanding to identify the purpose of each call and route it appropriately. With 98% routing accuracy, the platform ensures that sales calls reach the right team members and service requests are handled efficiently.

This skills-based routing approach improves response times, increases sales conversions, and helps facilities deliver a more professional and seamless customer experience.

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Built Specifically for Self-Storage

Unlike generic call center automation tools, StoreEase’s AI Voice Agent was developed specifically for the workflows to meet the challenge of specific self-storage operations. The system integrates directly with facility management software and operational workflows, allowing operators to deploy intelligent automation without disrupting existing systems.

The result is a voice platform that works alongside facility teams to ensure that customer calls are answered, leads are captured, and service requests are handled quickly and accurately.

“This is the most advanced AI voice agent ever built for the self-storage industry,” said Josh Boyd, Founder and CEO of StoreEase. “The true measure of AI is not just customer satisfaction, but what the system is able to accomplish. Because our platform is built as a complete operating environment covering every channel, we can measure the entire customer journey end to end. That visibility allows us to continuously optimize performance, capture more rental opportunities, and deliver one of the most effective AI-driven workflows in the industry.”



For more information, visit www.EaseOS.ai or contact:

Kelsey Simms: Kelsey.Simms@StoreEase.com

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About StoreEase:

StoreEase is a technology and management company transforming the self-storage industry through innovation. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with engineering offices in San Francisco, California, StoreEase developed EaseOS, a proprietary AI-native operating system designed to digitize and optimize storage operations.

EaseOS integrates specialized AI agents, software, smart hardware, and data systems into a unified platform that enables facilities to reduce payroll while optimizing customer experience, drive revenues, and enhance operational efficiency.

Today, StoreEase powers over 450 self-storage locations across 35 states and directly operates approximately 65 facilities, while supporting 385 white label locations.

Company - www.Storeease.com

Proprietary Tech – www.EaseOS.ai

EaseOS Suite Overview

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