Closures Scheduled for Cliff Avenue at Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Friday, May 22, 2026

Contact:

Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning on Friday, May 29, 2026, the current two-way traffic configuration on Cliff Avenue between 41st Street and the Spencer Park access road will be switched from the two inside lanes to the two northbound lanes in Sioux Falls. Once this traffic switch is complete, motorists will no longer be able to make left turns from the southbound Interstate 229 off-ramp onto southbound Cliff Avenue. This will be in effect until later this fall when the new lanes on Cliff Avenue have been constructed.

Beginning on Monday, June 8, 2026, Cliff Avenue will be closed south of the existing southbound I-229 ramps to the Spencer Park access road. The closure is anticipated to last one week, weather permitting. The contractor will be installing sanitary sewer main along Cliff Avenue south of the bridge.

Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229exit4.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on major traffic changes on this reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I229Exit4" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.



About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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