Road Closure Scheduled on S.D. Highway 11 near Corson

For Immediate Release:

Friday, May 22, 2026

Contact:

Matthew Glines, Project Engineer, 605-220-6798

CORSON, S.D. - Beginning Monday, June 1, 2026, S.D. Highway 11 will be closed from just north of 257th Street to 258th Street near Corson. During this phase of construction, the intersection of Highway 11 and 258th Street will remain open.

The signed detour route guides motorists to use 258th Street and 483rd Avenue. Alternate routes also include Interstate 90 exit 402 (Veterans Parkway) and exit 410 (Valley Springs). The closure is expected to remain in place until early summer 2027.

The project includes reconstruction of one and one-half miles of Highway 11. Grading operations will raise the roadway between six and 12 feet. The project also includes replacing two bridges, over West Pipestone Creek and over Split Rock Creek, and adding new asphalt surfacing throughout the project.

The prime contractor for this $14.9 million project is Runge Enterprises, Inc., of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is July 2027.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional project information, including project timelines, photos, frequently asked questions, and detour maps at https://dot.sd.gov/brandon11.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov .

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