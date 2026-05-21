SDDOT Seeks Public Comment on Temporary Racetrack Trail Closure in Meade County

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Contact:

Andrea Bierle, Environmental Engineer, 605-773-3180

STURGIS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), is seeking public comment on a proposed Section 4(f) de minimis impact determination related to the temporary closure of a segment of the Racetrack Trail in Meade County. The temporary trail closure is associated with planned improvements to Interstate 90 from exit 32 to west of exit 37. Construction activities include pavement replacement, drainage structure improvements, and reconstruction of the exit 34 interchange.

Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966 (49 U.S.C. § 303) requires special consideration for the use of publicly owned parks, recreation areas, and trails. To ensure public safety during construction, a portion of Racetrack Trail, owned and managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), must be closed while an adjacent borrow site is active.

The affected trail segment extends from the Rapid City, Pierre, & Eastern Railroad crossing to its connection with the Centennial Trail. The closure is expected to last approximately one year, after which the trail will be restored to its original condition. The temporary closure will not adversely affect the activities, features or attributes that qualify Racetrack Trail for protection under Section 4(f).

FHWA intends to make a Section 4(f) de minimis impact determination based on coordination with the BLM and the limited duration and nature of the closure.

The public is invited to review and comment on the proposed impact determination at www.i90exit32to40project.com.

Written comments may also be submitted to Andrea Bierle, SDDOT Environmental Engineer, by mail at 700 E. Broadway Ave., Pierre, SD 57501 or via email to Andrea.Bierle@state.sd.us. For further information, please call 605-773-3180.

The public comment period is open through Friday, June 12, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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