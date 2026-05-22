Governor Abbott Appoints Bueche To Texas Pharmaceutical Initiative Governing Board

TEXAS, May 22 - May 22, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jay Bueche to the Texas Pharmaceutical Initiative Governing Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board is tasked with developing a business plan to provide cost effective drugs and other medical supplies for the public employee sector.

Jay Bueche of New Braunfels is the managing director of pharmacy, former director of third party, and former director of pharmacy compliance for H-E-B. Additionally, he is adjunct faculty at the University of the Incarnate Word’s Feik School of Pharmacy and is a preceptor at the University of Texas (UT) at Austin College of Pharmacy. He is a member of the Texas Pharmacy Association, Texas Federation of Drug Stores Board of Directors, and the National Council of Prescription Drug Programs. Bueche received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from UT Austin.