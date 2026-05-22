Visitor arrivals for April 2026

MACAU, May 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of visitor arrivals increased by 11.3% year-on-year to 3,441,396 in April 2026. Same-day visitors (2,095,953) and overnight visitors (1,345,443) rose by 19.4% and 0.6% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.0 day, with that of overnight visitors (2.3 days) remaining unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 13.1% year-on-year to 2,405,286 in April, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,235,806) rising by 16.1%. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (680,521) and Taiwan region (101,453) rose by 3.1% and 32.2% year-on-year respectively.

International visitors totalled 254,136 in April, up by 10.5% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (51,544), Thailand (29,008) and Singapore (8,614) went up by 19.6%, 41.8% and 9.2% year-on-year respectively, while those from Indonesia (14,381) and Malaysia (13,748) dropped by 26.8% and 7.0% respectively. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (10,480) fell by 16.1% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (40,603) grew by 9.1%. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (15,299) increased by 13.9% year-on-year.

In the first four months of 2026, number of visitor arrivals rose by 13.1% year-on-year to 14,655,300; same-day visitors (9,103,273) and overnight visitors (5,552,027) grew by 20.1% and 3.3% respectively. Number of international visitors totalled 1,009,892 in the first four months, up by 10.7% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.0 day, with that of overnight visitors (2.2 days) shortening by 0.1 day.