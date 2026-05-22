UM to hold Congregation on 30 May

MACAU, May 22 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the Congregation 2026 on 30 May (Saturday) at 4:00pm in the UM Sports Complex (N8). Graduation certificates will be presented to graduates of bachelor’s degree programmes. This year’s ceremony will continue to be held in a hybrid format to enable graduates and their families and friends at home and abroad to witness and celebrate this joyous occasion.

This year, more than 1,700 students from seven faculties—Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science and Technology, and Faculty of Social Sciences—will graduate with bachelor’s degrees. Among them, 48 are also students of the Honours College who have completed the Honours College Certificate Programme.

On the day of the event, graduates will attend the ceremony in the Sports Pavilion. Families and friends with admission tickets can watch the live stream at one of the following venues: the Training Hall of the Sports Complex (N8), the University Hall (N2), or the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1). The ceremony will also be livestreamed on four online platforms for those unable to attend in person: UM’s official website (https://www.um.edu.mo/news/umtv/), WeChat Channels (澳門大學), Weibo (澳門大學), and YouTube (University Of Macau).

Graduates and their families and friends can reach the UM campus by various modes of transport. Public transport options include bus routes 71 or 73 from the Macao peninsula, bus routes 72 or 701X from Taipa, and taxis. Those who prefer to drive can park in the Outdoor Visitor Car Park P1A near the UM Stadium (N9), or in the Visitor Car Parks P3, P5, and P6. For more details, please visit the Congregation webpage of the UM Registry website: https://reg.um.edu.mo/graduation/congregation/current-year/general-information/.