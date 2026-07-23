2026GMBPF to Take Place in August, Combining Economic and Trade Co-operation with Leisure Shopping

MACAU, July 23 - The 2026 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2026GMBPF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, will take place from 6 to 9 August at Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao. With a focus on the silver economy and healthy living, the first day of this year’s GMBPF will be reserved for trade visitors, while the following three days will be open to the public free of charge. The event aims to serve as a one-stop platform for economic and commercial networking among Guangdong, Macao, and Belt and Road countries and regions, while providing a leisure shopping experience for all.

Classic exhibition zones paired with a health-themed pavilion to cater for all age groups

The fair will feature six exhibition zones in total. Alongside the three classic zones – Guangdong Branded Products Zone, Macao Featured Products Zone, and “Belt and Road” Products Zone – it will introduce three special exhibition zones: the Smart Senior Wellness Experience Pavilion, the Healthy Living Zone, and the New Gourmet Tasting Zone.

The Smart Senior Wellness Experience Pavilion will recreate a barrier-free home care environment, allowing visitors to experience first-hand various age-friendly technologies such as cognitive screening, non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, fall prevention equipment, and AI companion robots. The Healthy Living Zone will cover products and services for sub-health management, smart rehabilitation, and emotional healing. The newly upgraded New Gourmet Tasting Zone will bring together speciality dishes from Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Guangdong Province, and Macao, offering free tastings and cooking demonstrations by Michelin-starred chefs on-site.

Trade Visitor Day: facilitating industry matching through parallel business meetings and forums

On the first day of the event, designated the Trade Visitor Day, the focus will be on facilitating industry matching and business collaboration. The organisers have scheduled several themed business matching sessions and a contract signing ceremony. At the same time, there will be forums on the silver economy, smart healthcare, and developments in the big health industry. Industry experts will be invited to share their insights on industry trends.

In support of the “First-Store Economy Scheme”, IPIM will set up a consultation counter at the event venue to help overseas brands and merchants understand how to establish a presence in Macao. Furthermore, this year’s GMBPF will continue to utilise the “multi-venue events” model to help enterprises seize development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and the health sector.

Public Open Day: offering diverse health experiences with generous prizes on offer

The Public Open Day will feature an array of interactive experiences and shopping perks. On-site activities include care food workshops, low-sugar diet tutorials, and smartphone tutorials for seniors. There will also be singing bowl sound therapy and workplace relaxation exercises. Visitors who follow the “MICE_IPIM” official WeChat account or make a single purchase of MOP 300 or more will be eligible to enter a grand prize draw. Prizes include motorbikes, smartphones, massage chairs, portable air conditioners, and other useful items.