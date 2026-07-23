GCS launches Threads account to expand channels for dissemination of Government’s information

MACAU, July 23 - The Government Information Bureau (GCS) today launched its official account on the social media platform “Threads”, to provide information in Chinese, under the handle “macaogcs”.

The new social media account helps to diversify the channels by which the public can access the latest policy detail and other information of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

The launch is also in response to the rapid growth of emerging social media platforms and evolving habits of information consumption among the public. GCS continues to refine its communication strategies and to expand actively its official information networks.

Building upon the MSAR Government’s existing presence across multiple social platforms, the addition of the Threads account aims to engage younger audiences who frequently use this platform. The goal is to deliver the MSAR Government’s latest updates in a more direct, timely, and effective manner, enhancing public awareness – particularly among young people – regarding Macao’s governance and policy directions.

GCS is committed to building a diversified communication matrix and has been doing so since 2015. To date, it operates over 10 official accounts across major social platforms. They include: two WeChat official accounts; a WeChat video channel; Facebook pages in Chinese, Portuguese, and English; a YouTube channel; and accounts on Telegram, Instagram, Weibo, Douyin, and Toutiao.

GCS is devoted to enhancing the visibility of Government information among the public at home and abroad. It does this through written posts, short videos, infographic materials, animations, and livestreaming, on key policies or social issues, thereby enhancing transparency, and encouraging greater public engagement.

GCS will continue to adapt to societal needs and media trends, leveraging the unique features of new media platforms to enable well-targeted communication. It will also explore the use of additional channels to make Government information more accessible, while adopting communication styles that resonate with the general public, especially young people. This is to foster greater interaction and ensure timely delivery of official messages, in order to tell effectively Macao’s story.

The public is welcome to follow the GCS Threads account “macaogcs” from now on, to stay updated regarding the latest official information.