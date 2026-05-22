Health statistics 2025

MACAU, May 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 2,055 registered doctors, 707 Chinese medicine doctors/Chinese herbalists, 288 dentists/odontologists and 3,039 nurses in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) at the end of 2025. Numbers of doctors (3.0), Chinese medicine doctors/Chinese herbalists (1.0), dentists/odontologists (0.4) and nurses (4.4) per 1,000 population remained broadly the same as in 2024.

At end-2025, number of inpatient beds provided by the 6 hospitals in the Macao SAR increased by 103 year-on-year to 1,882, following the commissioning of the inpatient beds at the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital. Besides, the occupancy rate of inpatient beds in Macao SAR hospitals stood at 72.8% in 2025, up by 1.3 percentage points year-on-year.

In 2025, number of recipients of hospital services (outpatient, emergency, inpatient and surgical operation services) totalled 2,474,000, with 1,966,000 outpatient service recipients, 429,000 emergency service recipients, 58,000 inpatient service recipients, and 22,000 surgical operation service recipients. Among the outpatient service recipients, consultations in Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation predominated (271,000; 13.8% of total), followed by those in Chinese Medicine (262,000; 13.3%).

Meanwhile, the 767 primary health care establishments (e.g. public health centres, private clinics) in the Macao SAR recorded a total of 3,940,000 consultations at end-2025. Consultations at private clinics (3,008,000) and government health care establishments (932,000) accounted for 76.3% and 23.7% of the total respectively.