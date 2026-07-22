IAM launches public tender of 14 stalls in three cooked food areas and Horta da Mitra Market from today and organises three explanatory sessions in late July

MACAU, July 22 - To respond to the society’s requests and ensure the effective use of public resources, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) plans to launch the public tenders of 14 stalls located in Cooked Food Area in Iao Hon Hawkers’ Building, Cooked Food Area of S. Lourenço Market, Food Court of Patane Market and Horta da Mitra Market, in hopes to bring new vitality to the public markets. Interested bidders can submit application forms, tender proposals and other documents from today (22 July) to 1:00 p.m. of 20 August. IAM will also organise three public explanatory sessions in Patane Activity Centre on 30 and 31 July. Members of the public who are interested in bidding are welcome to join these sessions.

10 cooked food stalls to be launched in cooked food areas in three markets

A total of 10 cooked food stalls are launched in cooked food areas in three markets. They include 4 stalls in Cooked Food Area in Iao Hon Hawkers’ Building, with an area of 13.3 square metres each; 5 stalls in Cooked Food Area of S. Lourenço Market, ranging from 6.5 square metres to 13 square metres in area; and 1 stall in Food Court of Patane Market, with an area of 17.2 square metres.

3 light meal stalls and 1 fish stall to be launched in Horta da Mitra Market

The public space will be optimised and a dining area will be added in Horta da Mitra Market, in hopes to provide customers in the district with more diverse experiences. After adjustment, 3 light meal stalls and 1 fish stall will be launched in Horta da Mitra Market. The area of the fish stall is 9 square metres, and the area of the light meal stall is 13.1 square metres.

3 explanatory sessions on application formalities for public tender to be held in late July

To help individuals interested in the tender to learn more about the relevant procedures, the correct way of completing the public tender application form and the important notes on writing tender proposals, IAM will hold three explanatory sessions for them at 3:30 p.m. on 30 July, 7:30 p.m. on 30 July and 11:00 a.m. on 31 July in Patane Activity Centre, located on the 9th floor of Municipal Market Complex of Patane. Interested bidders can make their appointments for participation via “Macao One Account”.

For any enquiries, members of the public can call the hotline of the Division of Market and Hawker Affairs at 28483933 or browse the dedicated webpage on public tenders of stalls in public markets on the IAM website (https://go.iam.gov.mo/fwlink/concursomercado) to obtain more details.