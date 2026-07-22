Applications Now Open for “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area” at the 31st MIF Helping Enterprises “Go Global” and Expand into the Chinese Mainland, and Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking Markets

MACAU, July 22 - The 31st Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (31st MIF), organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region, will take place from 21 to 24 October (Wednesday to Saturday) 2026 under the theme “Macao: The Global Hub of Business Convergence”. To encourage local enterprises to utilise the exhibition platform to explore business opportunities in the Chinese mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries, and Spanish-speaking countries, while upgrading and transforming their operations, the organiser is offering eligible enterprises a special discount to exhibit in the “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area”: a reduced exhibition fee of MOP 2,700 (20% of the standard price). Interested enterprises can submit their applications from now until 5 August via the Event Online Application System (macaomice.ipim.gov.mo) on IPIM’s website.

An 80% discount on exhibition fees for eligible enterprises

The “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area” at the 31st MIF covers the following four categories: smart home devices, daily necessities, food and beverages, and creative cultural products. Priority will be given to holders of the “M-Mark” product quality certification, sellers of “Made in Macao” products, agents for products from Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as exhibiting enterprises at the Macao Ideas or the Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Centre.

Each eligible enterprise may only apply for one standard booth at the preferential price of MOP 2,700 (20% of the standard price). Applications will be handled through a ballot system if the number of applications exceeds the event’s capacity, and the organiser reserves the right to make final decisions. Due to limited booth availability, interested companies are advised to register as soon as possible. For further details, please call 2882 8711 or email mif.sme@macauexpogroup.com.

Three exhibitions working in synergy to efficiently support enterprises in expanding into Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets

The 31st MIF will be held concurrently with the 2026 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (2026PLPEX) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2026 (2026MFE) at the Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, over a four-day period, forming an integrated platform that brings the three exhibitions together. This year’s MIF will feature elements from Spanish-speaking countries for the first time, while the 2026PLPEX will focus on Portuguese-speaking markets and the 2026MFE will showcase renowned global brands. Together these events will unlock more cross-sector collaboration opportunities across the industrial chain and leverage Macao’s role as a “precise connector” between China and Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, efficiently supporting enterprises in their international expansion and empowering the high-quality development of key industries.