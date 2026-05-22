Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2026

MACAU, May 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for April 2026 rose by 1.21% year-on-year and 0.31% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended April this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.61% from the previous period (May 2024 – April 2025).

In April, the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 1.11% year-on-year due to higher charges for eating out and takeaway, and the index of Transport grew by 3.97% on account of higher gasoline prices. In addition, price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services (such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches) and Clothing & Footwear showed respective growth of 3.61% and 2.33% year-on-year. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 1.06% and 1.33% year-on-year respectively.

When compared to March, the Composite CPI rose by 0.31% in April. Price indices of Transport and Clothing & Footwear climbed by 2.47% and 1.44% month-on-month respectively, while the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages edged down by 0.05%. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.21% and 0.39% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended April this year, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.61% from the previous period. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.54% and 0.66% respectively over the previous period. For the first four months of 2026, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.99% year-on-year, and the average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 0.91% and 1.06% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.