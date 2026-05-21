Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Abbeville County; Three Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 21, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a skunk found near Highway 28 S and Magnolia Drive in Abbeville, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The skunk was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing May 19, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies May 20, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH.”

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This skunk is the first animal in Abbeville County to test positive for rabies in 2026. There have been 37 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, four of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Abbeville County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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