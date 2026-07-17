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EMS for Children Advisory Committee to Meet Thursday, July 23, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
July 17, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The EMS for Children Advisory Committee will meet Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at the State of South Carolina Health Campus, Conference Room B228, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce. The agenda and link to virtually view the meeting are available on the meeting event page.

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EMS for Children Advisory Committee to Meet Thursday, July 23, 2026

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