SCDES to Host Informational Open Houses on Beachfront Jurisdictional Lines Review Process for Phase II Beaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) Bureau of Coastal Management (BCM) will host two informational open houses to provide an overview of the upcoming beachfront jurisdictional lines (baselines and setback lines) review process for Phase II beaches.

The open houses are intended to help residents, property owners and other interested stakeholders better understand the review process. SCDES staff will be available to answer questions, and attendees can explore informational displays and take-home materials at their own pace. Both open houses will feature the same information.

The 2024-2028 beachfront jurisdictional lines review cycle is being conducted in three phases. Phase II includes Edisto Beach, Edingsville Beach, Pockoy/Botany Bay Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Folly Beach, Morris Island, Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms and Dewees Island.

Please note that updated jurisdictional lines for Phase II beaches are not yet available. These open houses are intended to provide information about the review process only.

The open houses will be held:

Keith Summey Library

3503 Rivers Ave.

North Charleston, SC 29405