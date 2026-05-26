Chaiz Adds American Dream Auto Protect to Its Certified Partner Network

Chaiz Partners with American Dream Auto Protect

American Dream Auto Protect has officially joined the Chaiz Certified Partner network.

People shop differently now. They want to compare options on their own time and actually understand the differences between plans before making a decision.” — A spokesperson for American Dream Auto Protect

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Dream Auto Protect has officially joined the Chaiz Certified Partner network. For drivers using the Chaiz marketplace, that means another provider is now available to compare when shopping for vehicle protection online.American Dream Auto Protect offers different vehicle service contract options depending on the type of car and the level of coverage someone wants. Customers can also choose their own ASE-certified repair shop for covered repairs.Every plan includes roadside assistance. Some plans also include rental car reimbursement. Coverage availability depends on the vehicle and selected plan; eligible vehicles must be manufactured within the last 20 years and have fewer than 200,000 miles.American Dream Auto Protect recently completed the Chaiz Certification process and now appears on the platform as a Certified Chaiz Partner. The certification program reviews providers across several areas, including customer feedback, business reliability, and overall service quality.“Drivers want clear information and realistic options when they’re shopping for vehicle protection,” said Ryan Hartman, Co-founder and CMO of Chaiz. “American Dream Auto Protect offers a flexible coverage approach, and their addition to the marketplace provides customers with another provider to compare side by side while making their decision.”A spokesperson for American Dream Auto Protect said, “People shop differently now. They want to compare options on their own time and actually understand the differences between plans before making a decision. That’s why partnering with Chaiz felt like a natural fit for us.”Drivers can review plan information and compare coverage directly through the dedicated American Dream Auto Protect page on Chaiz With American Dream Auto Protect now part of the platform, Chaiz continues expanding its network of certified providers and making vehicle protection easier to compare, understand, and purchase online.About ChaizChaiz is an online marketplace where drivers can compare, choose, and purchase vehicle service contracts from trusted providers. The platform brings pricing, coverage details, and provider information together so drivers can review their options more easily before buying coverage.About American Dream Auto ProtectAmerican Dream Auto Protect offers customizable vehicle service contracts designed to help drivers prepare for unexpected repair costs. The company offers coverage options across all states except for California and Washingtons, along with roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, and flexible repair choices through ASE-certified repair facilities. American Dream Auto Protect is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

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